Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches country’s first state-owned OTT platform ’CSpace’
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched India's first state-owned OTT platform, CSpace in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the launch of state-run OTT will prove to be a decisive step in the advancement of Malayalam Cinema, news agency ANI reported.