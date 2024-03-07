Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched India's first state-owned OTT platform, CSpace in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the launch of state-run OTT will prove to be a decisive step in the advancement of Malayalam Cinema, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Several private OTT platforms give prominence to films in the most widely spoken language since their prime motive is to maximize profit. CSpace's priority will stream content with artistic and cultural values. This platform is envisioned with the multifaceted goal of preserving and promoting the Malayalam language," ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Also Read | Cabinet approves 4% hike in Dearness Allowance for government employees The Chief Minister further said to safeguard the interests of the film industry, the CSpace will only stream films that are already released in theatres. The move aims to promote good cinema without hurting the interests of the producers and exhibitors, the chief minister added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The OTT platform will be managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

The Hindustan Times reported that the CSpace will feature award-winning films, short films, documentaries and other content that have not received a wide theatrical release but have great artistic and cultural merit.

"There is a cost of almost 50% we are bearing to ensure technical aspects of a film, rental cost, quality upgrades, website maintenance etc. The remaining 50% of the revenue from a film being streamed will go to its producer. If it's a director who got a state or national award, a share of the revenue will be given for intellectual rights of the film as well. This is a creator-friendly platform in that sense where we are giving them a slice of the revenue," Hindustan Times quoted KSFDC chairman and renowned filmmaker Shaji N Karun saying in January.

The report further said the OTT will function on a pay-per-view model, where payment is made only for the viewed content. It allows viewers to watch a feature film for ₹75 and charges will be adjusted accordingly for shorter-duration content.

The KSFDC has constituted a 60-member panel to curate the contents. The panel included eminent cultural personalities like Benyamin and OV Usha among others.

The panel has selected a list of 42 films in the first phase for streaming on CSpace. The list includes 35 feature films, six documentaries, and one short film. Movies that have won national or state awards and those exhibited at major film festivals will also be streamed on CSpace.

