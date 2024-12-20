Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Kevin Vaz elected president of Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation

Kevin Vaz elected president of Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation

Lata Jha

  • Vaz underscored the importance of leveraging technology to scale up content creation and ensuring it is not restricted by demographic or geographic limitations.

The Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), an apex body of television broadcasters of India, has elected Kevin Vaz as president.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), the apex body representing Indian television broadcasters, has elected Kevin Vaz as its president during its annual general meeting (AGM). Rajat Sharma, Gaurav Banerjee, and R. Mahesh Kumar were elected as vice-presidents, while I. Venkat will serve as treasurer.

Additionally, Gaurav Dwivedi of Prasar Bharati, Jayant M. Mathew of MMTV, and Aroon Purie of TV Today were elected to the IBDF board during the AGM.

Read this | India’s media and entertainment industry poised to outpace global growth, hit 3.65 trillion by 2028

Other board members include Rajat Sharma (India TV), I. Venkat (Eenadu TV), Kevin Vaz (JioStar), R. Mahesh Kumar (Sun Network), Gaurav Banerjee (Culver Max), Nachiket Pantvaidya (Bangla Entertainment), Punit Goenka (Zee Media), and Ashish Sehgal (Zee Entertainment).

“It is an honour to take on this responsibility at such a transformative time for the media and entertainment sector," Vaz said in a statement. “India’s appetite for content is unmatched, making it a unique market where all forms of media continue to grow, while Indian content increasingly gains international recognition furthering India’s soft power globally."

Vaz underscored the importance of leveraging technology to scale up content creation and ensuring it is not restricted by demographic or geographic limitations. “While India consumes content from anywhere, driven by the proliferation of 5G, smartphones, connected TVs and better Pay TV infrastructure, we must ensure that opportunities to create professional content from locations beyond the current hotspots is a viable future for the industry," he added.

He also highlighted the media and entertainment industry’s multiplier effect on sectors like sports, creating significant opportunities for growth at scale. Vaz emphasized the need for sustainable growth through equitable business models that foster collaboration and value creation across the ecosystem.

Read this | Govt proposes stricter tobacco regulations for online content platforms

“I look forward to working with the government and industry to develop progressive, soft-touch regulations that empower the sector to innovate and harness its full potential for sustainable growth," Vaz said.

He urged IBDF members to collaborate in building a vibrant, innovative, and sustainable ecosystem to propel the growth of India’s media and entertainment industry.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.