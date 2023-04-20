Kevin Vaz quits Disney Star, likely to join Viacom18 as CEO2 min read 20 Apr 2023, 08:03 PM IST
- Vaz is likely to head the entire TV and digital portfolio for Viacom18, except sports, which is under Anil Jayaraj
NEW DELHI : Kevin Vaz, the head of network entertainment channels at Disney Star, has quit the company after a 26-year stint. Vaz is likely to join Viacom18 Media as its chief executive officer, replacing Jyoti Deshpande, two people with knowledge of the development said.
