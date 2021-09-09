Kevin Vaz to lead entertainment at Disney, Gaurav Banerjee to head content

Gaurav Banerjee, so far, heading content for TV and the company’s video streaming service Hotstar, will now lead content for the overall HSM entertainment network, Disney+ Hotstar and regional content for OTT and will own the viewership responsibility for the same. The content heads for all Hindi channels and Nikhil Madhok, executive vice-president, Hotstar will continue to report to Banerjee for HSM content development and web originals respectively. Jhaveri will have a dotted line reporting to Banerjee for digital movie rights, as will Dhawal Gusain, ops, insights and new initiatives, Hotstar and regional channel general managers for Disney+ Hotstar content.

