KGF 2 becomes 6th highest-grossing Indian film, collects 883 cr in 11 days

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Yash starrer movie saw a 50% jump in its business on Sunday, registering a strong day globally
The Prasanth Neel directed film is now poised to break the ₹1000-crore barrier some time this week.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Superstar Yash starrer KGF 2 has completed 11 days in the theatre and has earned a record ₹883 crore worldwide. The movie is now the sixth highest grossing film after surpassing Amir Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Hindi movie -PK.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Superstar Yash starrer KGF 2 has completed 11 days in the theatre and has earned a record ₹883 crore worldwide. The movie is now the sixth highest grossing film after surpassing Amir Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Hindi movie -PK.
On Sunday the KGF 2 added ₹64.83 crore to its earnings, taking its total worldwide earnings to ₹883 crore. The Prasanth Neel directed film is now poised to break the ₹1000-crore barrier some time this week.
On Sunday the KGF 2 added ₹64.83 crore to its earnings, taking its total worldwide earnings to ₹883 crore. The Prasanth Neel directed film is now poised to break the ₹1000-crore barrier some time this week.
KGF 2 saw a 50% jump in its business on Sunday, registering a strong day globally.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Monday afternoon, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#KGF2 with ₹883.56 cr surpasses #AamirKhan's PK lifetime figure to become the SIXTH highest grossing Indian movie." In another tweet he gave a breakdown of the film’s day-by-day earning.
See the tweet here
The film grossed an impressive ₹133 crore in its second weekend.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is being speculated that KGF 2 box office earnings will cross the lifetime gross earnings of the next two films in the list—Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan—this week itself.
The film's Hindi-dubbed version has also been the most successful film in Hindi in the post-pandemic era. As per figures released earlier in the day, KGF 2's Hindi version has earned ₹321 crore in earnings at the box office. It has surpassed the earnings of other high-grossing Hindi films like Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files and RRR’s Hindi version.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash) who is fighting to retain control over his newly-acquired gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recently, while speaking with Public TV channel, the franchise's executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed that pre-production work on KGF: Chapter 3 has begun but did not divulge more details.