Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  KGF 2 becomes 6th highest-grossing Indian film, collects 883 cr in 11 days

KGF 2 becomes 6th highest-grossing Indian film, collects 883 cr in 11 days

On Sunday the film added 64.83 crore to its earnings, taking its total worldwide earnings to 883 crore(Photo: Twitter @karthiksubbaraj)
2 min read . 04:49 PM IST Livemint

  • The Yash starrer movie saw a 50% jump in its business on Sunday, registering a strong day globally
  • The Prasanth Neel directed film is now poised to break the 1000-crore barrier some time this week.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Superstar Yash starrer KGF 2 has completed 11 days in the theatre and has earned a record 883 crore worldwide. The movie is now the sixth highest grossing film after surpassing Amir Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Hindi movie -PK.

Superstar Yash starrer KGF 2 has completed 11 days in the theatre and has earned a record 883 crore worldwide. The movie is now the sixth highest grossing film after surpassing Amir Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Hindi movie -PK.

On Sunday the KGF 2 added 64.83 crore to its earnings, taking its total worldwide earnings to 883 crore. The Prasanth Neel directed film is now poised to break the 1000-crore barrier some time this week.

On Sunday the KGF 2 added 64.83 crore to its earnings, taking its total worldwide earnings to 883 crore. The Prasanth Neel directed film is now poised to break the 1000-crore barrier some time this week.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

KGF 2 saw a 50% jump in its business on Sunday, registering a strong day globally.

On Monday afternoon, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#KGF2 with 883.56 cr surpasses #AamirKhan's PK lifetime figure to become the SIXTH highest grossing Indian movie." In another tweet he gave a breakdown of the film’s day-by-day earning.

See the tweet here

The film grossed an impressive 133 crore in its second weekend.

It is being speculated that KGF 2 box office earnings will cross the lifetime gross earnings of the next two films in the list—Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan—this week itself.

The film's Hindi-dubbed version has also been the most successful film in Hindi in the post-pandemic era. As per figures released earlier in the day, KGF 2's Hindi version has earned 321 crore in earnings at the box office. It has surpassed the earnings of other high-grossing Hindi films like Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files and RRR’s Hindi version.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash) who is fighting to retain control over his newly-acquired gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

Recently, while speaking with Public TV channel, the franchise's executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed that pre-production work on KGF: Chapter 3 has begun but did not divulge more details.