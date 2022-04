Kannada actor Yash-starrer KGF:2 has smashed box office record of its first part and got the biggest opening in India in the Hindi version, collecting a whopping ₹ 53.95 crore on Day 1.

As SS Rajamouli's RRR created records last month with the epic period action drama earning more than ₹1000 crore, the biggest earning in the post-pandemic era, KGF-2 has come up a closely promising.

KGF: Chapter 2 hit the theatres on 14 April in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The movie has earned gross ₹134.50 cr in India on Day 1 of its release.

The Yash-starrer, which had broken day 1 gross of all post-pandemic films with just advance bookings, broke more records across India on its opening day. The Hindi version of the film has become the biggest opener in India

Bollywood business analyst Taran Adarsh commented,""KGF 2 creates history, biggest day 1 total... KGF 2 has demolished opening day records of War and Thugs Of Hindostan." The film managed to collect a whopping sum of ₹ 53.95 crore on its opening day. It broke the record of War , which collected ₹ 51.60 crore on its opening day, and Thugs Of Hindostan with ₹ 50.75 crore. The film also crossed the business of the first installment of KGF. The first part had managed to collect ₹ 44.09 crore total."

Adarsh further said,"Kudos to Excel [Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar) - AA Films [Anil Thadani] for their vision, backing the first part way back in 2018... Now awaiting KGF 3."

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Friday that the Hindi version of KGF 2 earned nett ₹53.95 on its opening day, becoming the biggest opener in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted that KGF 2 has demolished opening records of the 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan and the 2019 film War, which earned ₹50.75 cr and ₹ 51.60 cr on their opening days respectively.

'KGF2' DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

Other than Kannada superstar Yash, KGF 2 also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The film opened in theatres on Thursday. KGF: Chapter 2 opened to mixed reviews from film critics.

KGF 2 also crossed the lifetime earning of its first film with a single-day earning. The Hindi version of KGF's first part had earned ₹44.09 cr at the box office after its release in December 2018. The second part had sold tickets worth ₹20 crore even before its release, which is higher than the release day earnings of all Hindi films released since the pandemic hit.

As per Ramesh Bala, KGF 2 has also created a new record in Tamil Nadu for having the most number of special shows scheduled between 12:01 am to 7:59 am from Day 2 to Day 4 of the opening weekend. The Tamil version got almost 350 screens in the state on its opening day, but extra shows had to be added at midnight and early morning due to increasing demand.

The film has also broken records in Kerala, becoming the first movie in the state's box office history to breach the ₹7 cr daily gross mark. It earned ₹ 7.48 cr on its opening day in Kerala.

As per the producers, the movie was released on over 10,000 screens worldwide on Thursday, which was the biggest release ever for a Kannada film.

The series is centred on a smuggler named Rocky (Yash), who aims to control the gold mining empire at the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The second part focuses on his war with the villain Adheera, played by Sanjay. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel recently said that he would be open to continuing the franchise if the second part receives a good response from the audience.