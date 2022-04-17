Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter : 2's Hindi version has broken all records, to have earned almost ₹144 crore in just three days. The collection created history as the fastest ₹144 crore, This stands true for any Hindi movie made till date, not just dubbed films.

The worldwide collection of the superstar Yash starrer movie KGF Chapter: 2 has breached the ₹400 crore club in three days.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has earned ₹400 crore at the worldwide box office in just three days. “#KGFChapter2 CROSSES ₹ 400 cr mark in just 3 days. All set to STORM past ₹500 cr today," he wrote. Giving a break up of the Hindi version, he wrote, “All India Hindi Box Office. Day 1 - ₹ 53.95 cr Day 2 - ₹ 46.79 cr Day 3 - ₹ 42.90 cr Total - ₹ 143.64 cr. FIRST ever movie in Hindi to achieve this number in first 3 days. #Yash creates HISTORY."

#KGFChapter2 All India Hindi Box Office



Day 1 - ₹ 53.95 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 46.79 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 42.90 cr

Total - ₹ 143.64 cr



FIRST ever movie in Hindi to achieve this number in first 3 days.#Yash creates HISTORY. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

About the film's success, Prashanth told PTI in an interview, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story."

Meanwhile, Vijay's Beast has almost crashed, unable to earn even ₹1 crore total since release on Wednesday. “Day 1 - ₹ 0.50 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 0.15 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 0.08 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 0.05 cr Total - ₹ 0.78 cr."