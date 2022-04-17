About the film's success, Prashanth told PTI in an interview, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story."