“#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI" wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter, wherein the superstar Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 earned a whopping ₹100 crore in just two days, leaving behind blockbusters like Bahubaali 2 and Dangal.

Prashanth Neel directed KGF Chapter 2's worldwide collection stood at over ₹300 crore, after it minted ₹100 crore from the Hindi version and another ₹240 crore in India and worldwide.

The movie failed to break Rajamouli's directorial project RRR's opening day record. KGF Chapter 2 earned ₹134.36 crore on opening day, of which ₹63.66 has been earned in the Hindi speaking market, according to a statement, issued by Excel Entertainment on Friday.

“#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI... Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2... Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal... Eyes ₹ 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING." wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

The Yash starrer movie is minting money in box offices worldwide, wherein it collected a monumental ₹300 crore in two days.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures on Saturday. “Mind-boggling Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Total: ₹ 100.74 cr," he wrote. He also shared the worldwide figures: “#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 300 crs Gross at the WW Box office.. In jus 2 days."

In the latest development Ramesh Bala noted, “Official : #KGFChapter2 reaches ₹ 240 Crs gross at the India 🇮🇳 Box office in 2 days.. 🔥"

KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018. In addition to Yash, the sequel features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

The movie also stood at number two for the USA box office, according to Ramesh Bala.

About starring in the film, Srinidhi told news agency PTI in an interview. "I couldn’t believe I had received the opportunity. I was going for the homecoming ceremony (after the international pageant) and this was the first project I got. I went for the meeting, and Prashanth narrated the story and my character. Back then it was not 'KGF' part one and two," she added.