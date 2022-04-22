‘KGF 2’ box office collections hit 255 crore

NEW DELHI: The Hindi version of period drama KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the box office, within a week of release, becoming the first Indian film ever to do so. With this, the action flick beat the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that had made ₹246.50 crore within its first week in cinemas, according to trade website Box Office India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}