‘KGF 2’ box office collections hit 255 crore

‘KGF 2’ box office collections hit ₹255 crore2 min read . 10:32 AM IST
- The ₹52.50 crore made by KGF 2 is the highest first-day figures for a Hindi film in the history of cinema, beating Bollywood blockbusters such as War and Thugs of Hindostan
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: The Hindi version of period drama KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the box office, within a week of release, becoming the first Indian film ever to do so. With this, the action flick beat the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that had made ₹246.50 crore within its first week in cinemas, according to trade website Box Office India.
NEW DELHI: The Hindi version of period drama KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the box office, within a week of release, becoming the first Indian film ever to do so. With this, the action flick beat the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that had made ₹246.50 crore within its first week in cinemas, according to trade website Box Office India.
The ₹52.50 crore made by KGF 2 is the highest first-day figures for a Hindi film in the history of cinema, beating Bollywood blockbusters such as War and Thugs of Hindostan. The action film easily outdid the lifetime collections of KGF 1 that had made ₹44.09 crore on its first day when released in 2018. Overall, the Prashanth Neel directed film grossed ₹134.50 crore on its first day, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions in India.
The ₹52.50 crore made by KGF 2 is the highest first-day figures for a Hindi film in the history of cinema, beating Bollywood blockbusters such as War and Thugs of Hindostan. The action film easily outdid the lifetime collections of KGF 1 that had made ₹44.09 crore on its first day when released in 2018. Overall, the Prashanth Neel directed film grossed ₹134.50 crore on its first day, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions in India.
Box Office India had earlier said the film could emerge as the highest Hindi film grosser within its first eight days in theatres, as it breaks records in hardcore Hindi-speaking circuits such as east Punjab, Gujarat, and Saurashtra besides West Bengal and Odisha in east India.
To be sure, the past weekend saw a clash of the titans at the box office with KGF 2 hitting screens along with Tamil star Vijay’s film Beast. The latter, however, had only collected around ₹50 crore in Tamil Nadu at last count. Theatre owners across India had hoped to benefit from the long weekend on account of Baisakhi, Vishu, Ugadi and Good Friday.
Trade experts said while KGF has an advantage of being a sequel to a hugely successful film and may follow the same trajectory as Baahubali 2, Beast will dominate screens and mind space in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where Vijay has a huge fan following. With blockbusters like Master, Bigil, Sarkar and Mersal, he has not seen a flop since 2015.