KGF 2 box office: Yash starrer becomes 4th Indian movie to cross 1000 cr mark

KGF 2 box office: Yash starrer becomes 4th Indian movie to cross ₹1000 cr mark1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
The Prashanth Neel directed film has broken all records at the box office, and even made other films like Jersey suffer because of its success.
Kannada language film starring Rockstar Yash KGF chapter 2 has crossed the ₹1000 crore mark on Saturday in its box office collections. This makes KGF 2 the fourth Indian movie to breach the mark after Rajamouli's RRR, Amir Khan's Dangal and Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Sharing the update on Saturday, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office.. Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie."
KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. The film has broken all the records at the box office, and even made other films like Jersey suffer because of its success.
The Prashanth Neel directed KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres on 14 April. The movie recorded a gross domestic collection of ₹134.50 crore on its opening day. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie broke records by collecting ₹144 crore in three days.
The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. The two-part movie series follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. Sanjay plays the antagonist Adheera in the period action drama.