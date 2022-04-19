KGF 2 Hindi version Day 5 collection: Yash's film rakes in ₹219 crore, eyes Dangal's record2 min read . 12:12 PM IST
- Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster
After 'Gangubai' and 'RRR', it's Yash's pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' that has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business in India post the third wave of COVID-19.
'KGF 2', which had released on April 14, has earned ₹53.95 crore on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
The film critic tweeted,"UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz."
Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.
Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.
“KGF: Chapter 2" follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018.
In addition to Yash, the sequel features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films.
“KGF: Chapter 2" also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.
The movie was presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.
Superstar Aamir Khan's Dangal which was a sports drama had earned ₹216.12 crore in its eight day run.
The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Walt Disney Pictures. It is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir) and his wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita, whose roles were essayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, as per a release by the producers.
The movie, which released on December 23 in 2016, collected highest number ever for eighth day in India by earning ₹18.59 crore and hence taking the earning to ₹216.12 crore (Nett).