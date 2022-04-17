NEW DELHI : Recovery for the Indian film exhibition sector is well under way with Kannada action period drama K.G.F: Chapter 2 adding to the upward trajectory this weekend. The Hindi version of the Yash-starrer is looking at a four-day weekend of over ₹180 crore, having started with a ₹52.50 crore on its first day and following it up with ₹45.50 crore and ₹40 crore on its second and third day respectively.

The ₹52.50 crore earnings were the highest first day figures for a Hindi film ever in the history of cinema, beating Bollywood blockbusters such as War and Thugs of Hindostan. The action film easily outdid the lifetime collections of KGF 1 that had made ₹44.09 crore when released in 2018, on its first day itself. Overall, the Prashanth Neel directed film grossed ₹134.50 crore on its first day, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions in India. Trade website Box Office India said the film could emerge as the highest Hindi film grosser within its first eight days in theatres, as it breaks records in hardcore Hindi-speaking circuits such as east Punjab, Gujarat and Saurashtra besides West Bengal and Odisha in east India.

“KGF 2 is a tsunami. Hits the ball out of the stadium on day two, trending better than all event films including Baahubali 2 and Dangal," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

In a Twitter post this weekend, Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer at PVR Pictures Ltd said it felt strange to be in the midst of one of the biggest extended weekends of all time with none of the leading films originally in Hindi or English. “For long, the universal storytelling space has been occupied by Hindi films, and dominated by a few top stars. South Indian films are quickly growing into a formidable force, challenging the dominance of Hindi films, big positive for the Indian film industry," Gianchandani said.

Along with KGF 2, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is continuing its impressive run at the box office, with the Hindi version looking to finish in the range of ₹260 crore- ₹270 crore.

To be sure, the past weekend saw a clash of the titans at the box office with KGF 2 hitting screens along with Tamil star Vijay’s film Beast. The latter, however, had only collected around ₹50 crore in Tamil Nadu at last count. Theatre owners across India had further hoped to benefit from the long weekend on account of Baisakhi, Vishu, Ugadi and Good Friday.

Trade experts said while K.G.F has an advantage of being a sequel to a hugely successful film and may follow the same trajectory as Baahubali 2, Beast will dominate screens and mind space in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where Vijay has a huge fan following. With blockbusters like Master, Bigil, Sarkar and Mersal, he has not seen a flop since 2015.