‘KGF 2’ strengthens box office recovery

The ₹52.50 crore earnings were the highest first day figures for a Hindi film ever in the history of cinema, beating Bollywood blockbusters such as War and Thugs of Hindostan. The action film easily outdid the lifetime collections of KGF 1 that had made ₹44.09 crore when released in 2018, on its first day itself. Overall, the Prashanth Neel directed film grossed ₹134.50 crore on its first day, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions in India. Trade website Box Office India said the film could emerge as the highest Hindi film grosser within its first eight days in theatres, as it breaks records in hardcore Hindi-speaking circuits such as east Punjab, Gujarat and Saurashtra besides West Bengal and Odisha in east India.