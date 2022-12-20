‘KGF: Chapter 2,’ ‘RRR’ most watched films; Alan Walker, Diljit Dosanjh top artistes for BookMyShow in 2022

The list of highest sold movie tickets is led by KGF: Chapter 2, followed by RRR, Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan-1 and Brahmastra. Plus, there were a few small-scale titles that exceeded expectations, including Kannada drama Kantara, Karthikeya 2, The Kashmir Files, Sita Ramam and 777 Charlie. In fact, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR also led the race in terms of advance bookings this year and the former sold 34% of overall tickets for weekends, breaking a five-year long record by surpassing Baahubali 2 to become the top-selling film on BookMyShow with 17.7 million tickets sold overall. The movie delivered the highest contribution among competing films on BookMyShow where 2.14 million tickets were sold for movies for one single day on 14 April 2022, led by K.G.F. 2. Overall, approximately 40% of movie buffs picked evening shows during weekdays this year.