‘KGF: Chapter 2,’ ‘RRR’ most watched films; Alan Walker, Diljit Dosanjh top artistes for BookMyShow in 2022

NEW DELHI: Pent-up demand among audiences, confined to their homes for over two years of the pandemic, has led to substantial interest in movies, live events and other outdoor entertainment experiences, according to a latest report by BookMyShow that analyses top trends for 2022. While south Indian language dramas KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan:1 rank among top blockbusters of the year, Bollywood hits Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2 and The Kashmir Files also find a mention.
The report is based on data collected between 1 January and 5 December 2022.
The year saw 19,000 on-ground events as the industry rebounded after covid-induced disruption and 8 million people stepped out for live entertainment experiences. In fact, the company sold 2.14 million tickets on 14 April this year across categories, the highest for a single day. India saw a growth of 59% transactions in tier-two and beyond markets.
As far as top events go, Diljit Dosanjh’s Born to Shine tour led sales, followed by Vir Das’s Wanted India tour. In fact, 6,00,000 entertainment enthusiasts chose to go for events all by themselves. Top cities for live events include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Imphal. Non-metros that showed significant interest in live events included Dehradun, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Goa, Cuttack and Guwahati. As far as categories go, Alan Walker and DJ Snake led in dance music, Harsh Gujaral, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Vir Das in stand-up comedy, and Diljit Dosanjh in music.
The list of highest sold movie tickets is led by KGF: Chapter 2, followed by RRR, Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan-1 and Brahmastra. Plus, there were a few small-scale titles that exceeded expectations, including Kannada drama Kantara, Karthikeya 2, The Kashmir Files, Sita Ramam and 777 Charlie. In fact, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR also led the race in terms of advance bookings this year and the former sold 34% of overall tickets for weekends, breaking a five-year long record by surpassing Baahubali 2 to become the top-selling film on BookMyShow with 17.7 million tickets sold overall. The movie delivered the highest contribution among competing films on BookMyShow where 2.14 million tickets were sold for movies for one single day on 14 April 2022, led by K.G.F. 2. Overall, approximately 40% of movie buffs picked evening shows during weekdays this year.
Cities that transacted most for movies include Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi and Vishakhapatnam. Non-metro cities that showed keen interest in movies included Ahmedabad, Trichy, Trivandrum, Madurai, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Bhubaneshwar, Mysuru and Lucknow. Interest in large-format cinemas and premium experiences was high, with a 116% increase in movie-lovers opting for 3D, IMAX 2D, IMAX 3D, 4DX viewing over regular cinema screens.
The company’s pay-per-view streaming platform BookMyShow Stream recorded over 1,11,000 hours of viewing, having launched 200 films on the service. Highest viewed movies on the platform include Assassins, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Space Walker. In fact, a viewer from Mumbai rented Assassins 12 times this year. 93% Indians streamed on rent while 7% opted to buy movies on the platform. The most watched languages on the platform included English, Spanish, Norwegian, Hindi and Italian. Among regional languages, Marathi (39%), Bengali (18%) and Punjabi (18%) led in terms of interest.
