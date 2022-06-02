‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video on 3 June

In 2021, over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms saw films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, gain big audiences and as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes
Kannada period drama K.G.F: Chapter 2 that has been dubbed in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting 3 June. The film has already been made available on Amazon’s rental service as a pay-per-view offering.
Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.
West and north Indian states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) accounted for 75% of viewership for dubbed films, said platform executives.
Malayalam film Minnal Murali was one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours while Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Soorarai Pottru are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits. After its release in theatres, period drama RRR has been dubbed in Spanish, Portuguese and Korean for Netflix.
Netflix has also seen its Tamil anthology Navarasa feature in the Top 10 in 10 countries including India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka. In its first week on Netflix, more than 40% of the viewers for the film were from outside India.
In the last one year, films like Nayattu (Malayalam), Andhaghaaram (Tamil), Pitta Kathalu (Telugu), Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil), Cinema Bandi (Telugu) and Mandela (Tamil) have all featured in the Top 10 in India.
In an earlier interview with Mint, Manish Menghani, head of content licensing, Prime Video India had said for movies in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, 50% of the audiences come from outside their respective home states.