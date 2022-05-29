OPEN APP
'KGF' director teams up with Jr. NTR for new multilingual film
Prashanth Neel, director of the KGF films has teamed up with Jr. NTR, most recently seen in RRR, for a new multilingual movie. The shoot starts April 2023.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., also known as Jr NTR is the grandson of former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao. He starred as a child actor in Ramayanam (1997), which won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film that year and made his debut as a lead actor with the commercial failure Ninnu Choodalani (2001). He rose to prominence with the coming-of-age film Student No. 1 (2001) and action drama Aadi (2002).

NTR Jr. established himself in Telugu cinema with films such as Simhadri (2003), Rakhi (2006), Yamadonga (2007), Adhurs (2010), Brindavanam (2010), Badshhah (2013), Temper (2015), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Janatha Garage (2016), Jai Lava Kusa (2017), Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), and RRR (2022), the latter being his highest-grossing release.

Neel who primarily works in the Kannada film industry, made his debut with the 2014 Kannada film, Ugramm and later directed the two-part film series: K.G.F: Chapter 1 (2018), and K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022), the latter being the highest-grossing Kannada film. KGF is a period action film produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. It is the first of two instalments in the series, which features Yash as Rocky while debutant Ramachandra Raju features as Garuda. Anant Nag narrates the film, while Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N. Simha, Achyuth Kumar, and Malavika Avinash appear in supporting roles.

Last December, Hombale Films announced a new action film Salaar with Prabhas to be directed by Neel. Its plot will come together with KGF to create a Marvel-inspired universe of action heroes.

