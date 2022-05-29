‘KGF’ director teams up with Jr. NTR for new multilingual film

Neel who primarily works in the Kannada film industry, made his debut with the 2014 Kannada film, Ugramm and later directed the two-part film series: K.G.F: Chapter 1 (2018), and K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022), the latter being the highest-grossing Kannada film. KGF is a period action film produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. It is the first of two instalments in the series, which features Yash as Rocky while debutant Ramachandra Raju features as Garuda. Anant Nag narrates the film, while Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N. Simha, Achyuth Kumar, and Malavika Avinash appear in supporting roles.