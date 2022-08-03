Kiara Advani to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 04:07 PM IST
Kiara Advani will be seen in a new film titled Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan
Kiara Advani will be seen in a new film titled Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan
Listen to this article
Kiara Advani will be seen in a new film titled Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan. The two were last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that released this May and made over Rs. 185 crore at the box office. The musical love story, earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans who is known for Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.