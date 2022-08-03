Kiara Advani will be seen in a new film titled Satyaprem Ki Katha , opposite Kartik Aaryan. The two were last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that released this May and made over Rs. 185 crore at the box office. The musical love story, earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha , will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans who is known for Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.

Advani who began her acting career with Hindi ensemble comedy film Fugly (2014), then appeared in sports drama M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), a biopic of cricketer M. S. Dhoni starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Also seen in Netflix anthology Lust Stories (2018), where she collaborated with Karan Johar and Telugu films Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Advani came into her own with romantic drama Kabir Singh co-starring Shahid Kapoor. She has also been part of box office hits and critically acclaimed titles like Good Newwz, Shershaah, and Jug Jug Jeeyo. She is slated to next star in romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, and an untitled Telugu film directed by S. Shankar, co-starring Ram Charan.

Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), and was then cast in Subhash Ghai’s directorial Kaanchi: TheUnbreakable (2014). His breakthrough came in 2018 when he collaborated with Ranjan for the fourth time in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was next seen in Luka Chuppi (2019), a satire on live-in relationships in small-town India and comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, a spiritual successor to Ali’s 2009 film of the same name was Aaryan’s sole film release of 2020, which was a box office disaster. In 2021, he starred in Ram Madhvani’s thriller Dhamaka, a remake of the Korean film The Terror Live (2013) that released on Netflix.