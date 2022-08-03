Kiara Advani to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Advani who began her acting career with Hindi ensemble comedy film Fugly (2014), then appeared in sports drama M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), a biopic of cricketer M. S. Dhoni starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Also seen in Netflix anthology Lust Stories (2018), where she collaborated with Karan Johar and Telugu films Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Advani came into her own with romantic drama Kabir Singh co-starring Shahid Kapoor. She has also been part of box office hits and critically acclaimed titles like Good Newwz, Shershaah, and Jug Jug Jeeyo. She is slated to next star in romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, and an untitled Telugu film directed by S. Shankar, co-starring Ram Charan.