Kids channel Sony YAY! steps up licensing, merchandising2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 01:01 AM IST
Sony YAY! will launch products across categories such as apparel, footwear and bean bags, featuring characters such as Oggy, Honey Bunny and Naruto in partnership with companies such as The Souled Store.
New Delhi: Sony YAY!, the kids channel owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, is working to expand licensing and merchandising of its own intellectual properties (IPs), as well as those it is acquiring by tying up with American and Japanese companies, a top company executive said.
