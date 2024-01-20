Killer Jeans maker files trademark infringement lawsuit against Netflix for web series ‘Killer Soup’
The lawsuit filed in the Bombay High Court has MacGuffin Pictures LLP And Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP as defendants
Killer Jeans maker Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL) has filed a lawsuit against the makers of the recently released web series “KILLER SOUP" for infringing their 'KILLER' trademark. The lawsuit filed in the Bombay High Court has MacGuffin Pictures LLP And Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP as defendants. KKCL has strongly objected to the use of their trademark as a part of the name of the Netflix series and demanded ₹10 crore as token for damages.