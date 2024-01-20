Killer Jeans maker Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL) has filed a lawsuit against the makers of the recently released web series “KILLER SOUP" for infringing their 'KILLER' trademark. The lawsuit filed in the Bombay High Court has MacGuffin Pictures LLP And Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP as defendants. KKCL has strongly objected to the use of their trademark as a part of the name of the Netflix series and demanded ₹10 crore as token for damages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the makers of “KILLER JEANS" have filed a suit before the Bombay High Court against the makers of the web series “KILLER SOUP" for infringing their Trade Mark “KILLER". KKCL has impleaded the producers MacGuffin Pictures LLP And Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP as Defendants in the Suit.," KKCL said in a release.

“The Manoj Bajpai and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer was released by Netflix on its platform on 11th January 2024 with the title “KILLER SOUP". KKCL has taken a strong objection to the use of their Trade Mark as a part of the name of the Netflix series," the release added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a notice to Netflix Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures, the legal team of KKCL mentioned 57 classes where they have registered for the trademark KILLER in applications ranging from 2001 to 2011. KKCL said that the KILLER brand became extremely popular due to the excellent quality of its product, marketing strategies and extensive advertising.

“KKCL is the registered proprietor of the trademark KILLER in various classes, including in Classes 9, 35, 38, and 4l and, thus, has the exclusive right to use the same in respect of the good and services for which it is registered," the notice said.

₹ 10 crore as a token of damages While instructing Netflix Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures to cease and desist using the word 'KILLER' as part of the name of its web series, KKCL demanded token damages of ₹10 crore for the illegal use of the trademark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The notice further added that the entertainment companies must tender an unconditional apology to KKCL and give a written undertaking that they will not violate KKCL's intellectual property rights in the future.

