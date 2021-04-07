Reality Television star and business owner Kim Kardashian West is officially a billionaire now. According to the latest list released by Forbes, 40-year-old Kardashian is now 'worth $1.8 billion, up from $780 million in October'.

The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," has appeared on the Forbes World's Billionaires List for the first time.

Kardashian celebrated her feat on Tuesday by posting a photo of herself in a bikini on a beach, with a caption "Bliss" and announced the launch of the first Skims pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

"SKIMS is excited to announce that our first ever pop-up at @TheGroveLA is now open! We can’t wait to welcome our Los Angeles community in store. See you soon: @SKIMS pop-up at The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles CA 90036," Kardashian tweeted.

According to the magazine, Kardashian West's money comes from TV income, endorsement deals and her two lifestyle brands.

Kardashian founded KKW Beauty in 2017, promoting and selling the products online. She launched the multihued shapewear line Skims in 2019.

Forbes' annual world's billionaires list includes a record-breaking 2,755 billionaires. Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos topped the list for the fourth consecutive year. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is at second spot, the media company said.

Bernard Arnault, chief executive of luxury goods firm LVMH, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg round out the top five of the world's richest billionaires. Investor and business tycoon Warren Buffett fell out of the top five for the first time in over two decades.

