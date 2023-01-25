‘King is back’: Pathaan early reviews are out, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get overwhelmed with joy2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:52 AM IST
Pathan will open on about 5,000 screens across India. The movie is the first movie by Shah Rukh Khan to have 6 AM shows.
Early reviews of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan are out. Khan plays the title character in the movie, an eagerly-awaited spy thriller that has finally arrived in theatres. The Yash Raj Films (YRF) production is unquestionably one of the most eagerly-anticipated Bollywood movies of 2023. Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, has lifted the bar for moviegoers with its amazing official trailer and songs. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is getting rave reviews from the audience.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×