Early reviews of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan are out. Khan plays the title character in the movie, an eagerly-awaited spy thriller that has finally arrived in theatres. The Yash Raj Films (YRF) production is unquestionably one of the most eagerly-anticipated Bollywood movies of 2023. Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, has lifted the bar for moviegoers with its amazing official trailer and songs. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is getting rave reviews from the audience.

On Twitter, several viewers shared clips of the movie recorded from movie theatres that show people cheering for SRK. Many people are equally excited about Salman Khan’s “10-minute cameo" in the movie and John Abraham’s performance in the movie.

“One of the best action thriller I like the way they add mass elements all the actors done their work very well and action choreography is amazing (sic)," reviewed one viewer. “King is back !! What a movie....A treat for all SRK fans...kudos," said another.

“Just super don't believe in any negative rumers, go n watch will get awesome experience so much of entertaining Salman Khan was just super for 10 min and john is brilliant.. Srk as always brilliant all time best role deepika full glamorous overall it's an must watch blockbuster (sic)," wrote one viewer.

Some viewers have called Deepika Padukone’s character “really interesting". One viewer seemed overjoyed after watching Pathaan and gave the movie 10 on 10.

As per Pathaan.s early reviews, the action, VFX and background score are highly praised in the movie. “What a wonderful experience, crazy with so many cameos. One of the best action thrillers from Bollywood. Really entertaining and almost unexpectedly good. SRK really took the time and worked hard for 4 years to get something serious. Won't spoil anything but go watch it," one viewer wrote.

A brief review came from one viewer at the interval, “Interval Time. Bollywood is finally Back."

“Watched first show in New Zealand this morning. Lots of action. You will love it if you are an SRK fan. Highlight of the movie is watching SRK and Salman Khan together on screen. Watch till the end even after the Pathan song finishes," came from another viewer.

Several viewers claim that there are various twists and turns in the movie. “Trailer was just 5% of Movie. What A twist," wrote one viewer.