Early reviews of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan are out. Khan plays the title character in the movie, an eagerly-awaited spy thriller that has finally arrived in theatres. The Yash Raj Films (YRF) production is unquestionably one of the most eagerly-anticipated Bollywood movies of 2023. Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, has lifted the bar for moviegoers with its amazing official trailer and songs. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is getting rave reviews from the audience.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}