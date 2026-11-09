When should a hit show end? OTT platforms weigh the cost of another season

As filmmaker Karan Johar and JioStar prepare to end the 22-year-old chat show Koffee With Karan, currently in its final season, the decision highlights a larger question facing streaming platforms: how long should a successful show run?
Even legacy shows with loyal audiences may not justify another season. While Johar has said he wants to focus on directing feature films, platforms generally assess whether a long-running show continues to attract and retain viewers, drive subscriptions or advertising revenue, and deliver returns proportionate to its production and marketing costs.