When should a hit show end? OTT platforms weigh the cost of another season

Lata Jha
5 min read9 Nov 2026, 10:57 AM IST
logo
Karan Johar and JioStar prepare to bring the curtain down on 22-year-old chat show Koffee With Karan that is currently in its last season.
Summary
Koffee With Karan’s exit after 22 years highlights how OTT platforms weigh audience demand, retention and costs before renewing shows. Yet a show’s commercial life can continue through back-catalogue licensing, advertising and digital clips.

As filmmaker Karan Johar and JioStar prepare to end the 22-year-old chat show Koffee With Karan, currently in its final season, the decision highlights a larger question facing streaming platforms: how long should a successful show run?

Even legacy shows with loyal audiences may not justify another season. While Johar has said he wants to focus on directing feature films, platforms generally assess whether a long-running show continues to attract and retain viewers, drive subscriptions or advertising revenue, and deliver returns proportionate to its production and marketing costs.

Ending a show, however, does not mean its commercial life is over. Depending on the rights available, older content can continue to earn through licensing and syndication to television and digital platforms, distribution on YouTube and other channels, music licensing, and deals with telecom and mobile platforms.

The renewal test

“Very few shows get to have the kind of run Koffee with Karan has had. It has become part of popular culture—a show people quote, debate and keep coming back to, while also delivering consistently for our advertising partners. We would rather leave audiences wanting more than continue a show beyond the moment that feels right,” a JioStar spokesperson said in response to Mint’s queries.

Also Read | In the crowded OTT market, female-led shows are winning the game

The company cited Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, the third instalment in the theatrical film franchise, as another example. “After more than a decade with the story, audiences gave its final instalment the biggest opening in the franchise’s history, and theatres are still full. When a story goes out on a high, people show up for it,” the spokesperson said, adding that all seasons of Koffee With Karan will continue to be available on JioHotstar for audiences to revisit and new viewers to discover.

There is no fixed number of seasons a show should run for, said Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer—digital business, Shemaroo Entertainment. “The basic things are the number of viewers, watch time, completion rate, and how the show has performed overall. For some of the bigger originals, you also do consumer research to understand whether people are actually asking for another season and whether there is enough interest to come back,” he said.

The commercial calculation matters, too: how much has the intellectual property (IP) delivered, and what will another season cost? If the numbers work and an audience remains interested, platforms consider continuing it.

Popularity alone, however, is not enough. The question is whether another instalment can generate attention, retention and commercial value at a sensible cost. Bharat Subramaniam, founder and managing director of BigTrunk Communications, said platforms look for signs such as falling completion rates, weaker repeat viewing, audience fatigue and formats that have stopped generating conversation. “The economics are certainly tighter because every renewal now competes with several new content bets,” he added.

The current over-the-top (OTT) environment requires a stronger balance between creative ambition and commercial viability, said Prathamesh Berde, senior account director—client servicing, BC Web Wise. Rising production and talent costs, competition for audience attention and changing viewing preferences are prompting platforms to scrutinise content more closely.

Celebrity formats face an additional challenge. “For celebrity formats, another challenge emerges. Audiences already have considerable access to celebrities through social media, podcasts and their own channels. The show needs to offer a conversation or experience they cannot easily get elsewhere,” said Jag Chima, co-founder of IPLIX Media & Sarkar.

Also Read | Why OTT platforms are taking their hits to theatres

Catalogue value

A back catalogue, meanwhile, is first a tool for retention and engagement. Older seasons keep subscribers watching, introduce new viewers to a franchise and can see a spike in viewership when a new or final season launches, said Raj Mishra, managing director and chief executive of Chtrbox. Platforms can also monetize catalogue content through branded integrations, creator-led compilations and reaction videos that direct viewers back to the library.

“Right now, 70 to 80% of total watch time comes from catalogue that was already paid for two years ago, and the challenge is how to keep earning from it when it is permanently sitting on the platform,” said Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

Platforms are exploring several ways to do this, Agrawal added. One is advertising video-on-demand (AVoD) windowing: a new season remains behind a paywall for the first 30 days to drive subscriptions before moving to a free, ad-supported model after 90 days.

Short-form clips offer another revenue stream. A full episode may get eight million views, but 50 clips cut from it could generate 100 million views across Instagram and YouTube Shorts, with each clip monetized separately.

Licensing and television syndication are other avenues. Channels such as Star Gold, Zee Cinema and Sony Wah buy OTT originals 12–18 months after their digital premiere. Airline, hotel and telecom bundles can bring in Rs. 20-50 lakh per show annually. Dubbing, music and intellectual property licensing also allow content to earn beyond video, including through audio versions licensed to music platforms as podcasts.

Also Read | K-dramas, microdramas gain as OTT viewers diversify

“We are exploring newer ways of doing this through content discovery. For example, with Clips, our AI-powered short-form video experience, we identify compelling moments from our long- form catalogue and create new entry points that can lead audiences back to the full title. This allows existing IP to find new audiences while creating fresh pathways into long-form consumption, based on audience interests and viewing behaviour,” said Raghavendra Hunsur, chief content officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

“Ultimately, we believe the value of a strong IP should not be measured only by how many seasons it runs for. Its ability to bring new audiences onto the platform, keep existing audiences engaged, and continue to generate meaningful consumption over time is equally important,” he added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.