NEW DELHI : Esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Friday signed an agreement with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Caribbean Premier League's (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), it said Friday. MPL will back these teams as principal sponsor.

Venky Mysore, CEO & MD, Knight Riders said, “We are very excited to partner with MPL, which is a vibrant Indian start-up company promoted and run by a group of young and innovative people, in esports and gaming, that is bound to grow significantly. Our partnership across KKR in IPL and TKR in CPL, will create new opportunities to socialise and activate our partnership."

IPL 2020 is scheduled to start on 19 September in UAE and conclude on 10 November, which will feature two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and seven other teams. CPL is scheduled to start on 18 August and conclude on 10 September in Trinidad, which will feature three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and five other teams.

Abhishek Madhavan, vice president, growth and marketing, MPL, said, “We are excited to be the principal sponsors for Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has been a household name right from the start and have won the prestigious IPL championship twice. They have some stellar players and the team competes to win, which is what MPL is all about as well, so it is the perfect marriage that will help us take our brand to more users. With Trinbago Knight Riders, one of the strongest teams, having won the CPL Championship three times, as its sister franchise, this association will help us take MPL to the international sports arena."

Founded in 2018, MPL has grown to over 45 million registered users and currently has over 50 games, including titles like World Cricket Championship (WCC). It is currently present in India and Indonesia, with offices in Bengaluru, Jakarta, and Pune, with a 300 strong team across offices.

