NEW DELHI : Movie-goers in cities with strong regional cinema presence have returned to film theatres faster than others post the covid-19 lockdown in India. According to data from online ticketing site BookMyShow, Kolkata tops the list of movie-viewing by way of ticket sales since cinemas reopened in October, followed by Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Further, cinemas have sold seven lakh tickets since reopening with 2,800 screens currently operational and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet remaining the most watched film in this period at three lakh tickets, followed by Tamil films Biskoth and Irandum Kuththu, Bollywood offering Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Bengali film Dracula Sir. The last mentioned was the first new film release in theatres post the lockdown.

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

BookMyShow contributed close to 55% of Tenet’s box office earnings in India.

Pre-lockdown, BookMyShow had sold 2.1 million movie tickets for a single day on 12 January this year, the highest ever figure for the platform. Sunday evenings were the most preferred and busiest movie show time wherein 85% tickets were brought by families. Action, historicals and drama remained top genres with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior emerging as the top ticket-selling movie of the year followed by Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Rajinikanth’s Darbar. In fact, Telugu films grew 215% between January to March 2020 when compared to the same quarter in 2019, the highest in regional cinema.

Unsurprisingly, Hyderabad was India’s top movie-viewing city pre-lockdown followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

“The one positive this year has been the learning that if there is compelling movie content, crowds will come," Kunal Swahney, senior vice-president at Carnival Cinemas said. Starting with Hollywood superhero flick Wonder Woman 1984 this week, exhibitors and trade experts say the Indian movie business can expect the cycle of recovery to gain momentum, and given what the industry has witnessed for most of the year with the shutdown of all cinemas, things can only get better.

Having pivoted to virtual events soon after the pandemic hit, BookMyShow hosted 6,400 of these, of which over 80% were paid or ticketed events and the remaining were free. A total of 37,381 hours of content was streamed through BookMyShow and 2,33,219 consumers registered and bought tickets to watch virtual events.

Sports (cricket), music shows, workshops, performances (acts such as circus), comedy and online games emerged as the most popular genres among virtual events. Rambo Circus’ digital edition ‘Life Is A Circus’ was the most popular virtual event of the year with 60,000 viewers and 90% of tickets sold within four days of advance sales opening followed by JioSaavn’s Live Anywhere, a concert with Punjabi singer B Praak that notched up 20,300 viewers and 92% of its tickets being sold within a week of advance sales opening.

Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR led ticket sales for virtual events. Overall comedians Vipul Goyal and Papa CJ and singers Aditi Paul and Arijit Singh were top performing artistes virtually.

“Ever since covid affected our lives the way we knew it, we have been adjusting to the changing times. Over this past year, BookMyShow has innovated with at-home, technology-led virtual entertainment. With over 80% of our events being ticketed today, it is evident that there is a growing demand for exclusive, curated and premium live virtual events," said Ashish Hemrajani, founder and CEO, BookMyShow in a statement.

He added that a complete return to out-of-home entertainment will probably take a few more months. But the company expects the future of entertainment to remain strong as people love to socialise and get out. "However, we think there is an opportunity for a hybrid model where both, out-of-home and a live experience on-ground may co-exist," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via