“The one positive this year has been the learning that if there is compelling movie content, crowds will come," Kunal Swahney, senior vice-president at Carnival Cinemas said. Starting with Hollywood superhero flick Wonder Woman 1984 this week, exhibitors and trade experts say the Indian movie business can expect the cycle of recovery to gain momentum, and given what the industry has witnessed for most of the year with the shutdown of all cinemas, things can only get better.