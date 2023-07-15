Kriti Sanon joins OTT bandwagon with new Netflix original co-starring Kajol1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST
OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms that are commissioning a few of these originals headlined by film stars, continue to believe in their draw among audiences.
American streaming platform Netflix has announced a new India original titled Do Patti starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon. Writer Kanika Dhillon and Sanon will co-produce the film. This is both their debut production.
