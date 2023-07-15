Kriti Sanon joins OTT bandwagon with new Netflix original co-starring Kajol

One of the reasons for stars to go on to smaller screens has always been higher pay, even television has traditionally paid more given that the number of programming hours is more. A film requires two-and-a-half hours of content at most, while the star’s time, spread out over multiple episodes in case of a web show, makes for nearly five to six hours of content. The difference between films and web projects is that the former is hugely star-dependent and lead actors take up nearly 70-80% of the overall budget and production making up only 20-25% whereas web shows allocate at least 40-45% of overall investments to production standards.