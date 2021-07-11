NEW DELHI : Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi will skip the wait for theatres to reopen and stream directly on Netflix and Jio Cinema starting 30 July. Directed by Laxman Utekar, written by Rohan Shankar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the drama is loosely based on the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak along with Sanon.

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future. The delay in reopening especially in states such as Delhi and Maharashtra post the second wave has thrown several film schedules off gear.

Netflix, which has also acquired Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, has already premiered titles such as Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging film-makers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

The economics also make sense. For second-rung stars, producers may not see sense in spending an additional ₹8 crore- ₹10 crore for publicity and advertising on a film made on a budget of ₹15 crore when a streaming platform is ready to cough up around ₹20 crore with no distribution or marketing costs. It helps to keep the business cycle going when a production house has bigger films in the pipeline that it has to fund, trade experts say.

