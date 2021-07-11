Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Mimi’ to premiere directly on Netflix, Jio Cinema

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future. The delay in reopening especially in states such as Delhi and Maharashtra post the second wave has thrown several film schedules off gear.

