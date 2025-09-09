Kyunki’s return: Can reboots breathe new life into Indian television’s prime time?
Lata Jha 4 min read 09 Sept 2025, 01:46 pm IST
Summary
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s hit comeback spotlights TV’s reboot trend, but experts say nostalgia alone won’t work—it needs fresh storytelling to sustain viewer interest.
With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi delivering record-breaking viewership on its comeback, and other classics like CID also returning, broadcasters are doubling down on nostalgia-driven reboots to revive engagement among linear TV audiences.
