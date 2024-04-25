Laapataa Ladies OTT release: Bollywood comedy, produced by Aamir Khan, to stream on Netflix from THIS date
Laapataa Ladies OTT release: Streaming giant Netflix announced the OTT release date of the film on Thursday, months after the Aamir Khan produced film was released in theatres
