Laapataa Ladies OTT release: Bollywood comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies is all set for release on the OTT platform soon. Streaming giant Netflix announced the OTT release date of the film on Thursday, months after the Aamir Khan-produced film was released in theatres. The OTT release provides the makers with an opportunity to attract more viewers after receiving subdued responses on the big screen.

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies is a comical tale of two young brides who get lost on the same train. Amid a whirlwind of mistaken identities and uproarious incidents, the resulting pandemonium ensures abundant laughter and touching scenes.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have actively promoted the film and promised the viewers a unique cinematic experience from the movie.

Streaming giant Netflix announced the OTT release date of Laapataa Ladies on Thursday and informed that the Bollywood comedy drama will be released on April 26, i.e. Friday. “TAAZA KHABAR: Laapataa Ladies mil chuki hai! #LaapataaLadies, starts streaming at midnight, on Netflix," the streaming platform said in a post on Instagram.

Laapataa Ladies win hearts Kiran Rao was appreciated for her work with the direction of Laapataa Ladies with netizens praising it for originality, honesty, and sincerity. “Right from the novel premise to the interesting sequence of events, stellar performances and superb finale, #LaapataaLadies deserves the HIGHEST PRAISE for its originality, honesty and sincerity… DON’T MISS IT," Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh said in post on X.

"Laapataa Ladies" is like a masala dosa: full of flavour, a bit chaotic, and leaves you wanting more. The film is a whirlwind comedy about missing brides, set in rural India. Expect vibrant characters, catchy music (including a cheeky nod to a Bollywood classic!), and a heart-warming message about female empowerment. Just be prepared for some twists and turns that might leave you as confused as the search party. A delightful blend of chaos and heart, like getting lost at a wedding but finding yourself laughing with new friends. A must-watch for anyone who loves a good dash of masala," another user said on X.

