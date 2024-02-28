Laapataa Ladies Premiere: Kiran Rao's film wins praise; Kajol finds movie ‘super cool’
Laapataa Ladies starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan is set to release on Friday i.e. March 1. Ahead of the release, the makers of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ hosted a special screening of the movie on Tuesday evening in Mumbai attended by several Bollywood celebrities, like Karan Johar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Kajol, Amol Parashar, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Sayani Gupta among others.