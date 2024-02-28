Laapataa Ladies starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan is set to release on Friday. Ahead of the release, the makers of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ hosted a special screening of the movie on Tuesday evening in Mumbai attended by several Bollywood celebrities

Laapataa Ladies starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan is set to release on Friday i.e. March 1. Ahead of the release, the makers of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ hosted a special screening of the movie on Tuesday evening in Mumbai attended by several Bollywood celebrities, like Karan Johar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Kajol, Amol Parashar, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Sayani Gupta among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the premiere, several of the Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their admiration for Kiran Rao's directorial "Laapataa Ladies".

Sharing a poster of the film on her Instagram stories, Kajol wrote, "Best of luck @raodyness and #aamirkhan on this super cool looking film!"

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli took to social media and wrote, “The movie really speaks for itself! From the very first scene, I was totally hooked. Can’t remember the last time I enjoyed a film this much. Every actor was spot on, and Ravi Kishen, my fave, nailed the humour as usual. Definitely check out this gem in theatres – you won’t regret it! ❤️".

Also Read | Sunil Bharti Mittal becomes first Indian to be knighted by King Charles III Describing Laapataa Ladies as "wonderful, heartwarming, honest, funny, sweet and kind", Radhika Apte said “This film is just so wonderful and heartwarming and honest and funny and sweet and kind ❤️❤️❤️ It’s a gem that you mustn’t mustn’t miss."

Urging her followers not to miss Laapataa Ladies, Actor Shruti Seth praised the movie on social media, “Drop everything and book your tickets to the most heartwarming and enjoyable film of the year. Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishann and the entire cast are the treat to watch But the biggest star of this film is the director Kiran Rao. It’s a film that’ll stay with you and keep you smiling long after the show. DO NOT MISS IT." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a lengthy post on social media, director Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Sometimes you need to get lost to find yourself in more than many ways… This gem of a film story by Biplab Goswami, brilliant screenplay and dialogues by Sneha Desai with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma says so much in lines and scenes that hit home. Kiran Rao is a master craftsmanship in bringing out performances and nuances by one and all take a bow. Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and the icing on the cake is Ravi Kishann, he is so so good. The casting by Romil Casting is top class. Many congratulations to Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kiran Rao."

The story of “Laapataa Ladies" is about two young brides from rural background who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film has been produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, and Biplab Goswami while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

