Labels, artistes tap into growing demand for non-film music

The evolution of non-film music in regional languages has benefited short video apps . “The ability to share songs, albums, and playlists on social media platforms has given the industry new ways to show its creativity to its digital fanbase," said Shashank Shekhar, senior director, content strategy and operations, Moj and ShareChat. Eight of the top 10 performing songs on Moj in the new music category, in the last two years, were original non-film songs, demonstrating the platform’s success with music discovery, Shekhar said. The track ‘You’ by Armaan Malik, launched in collaboration with Sony Music was played more than 2.2 billion times on the app, within five days, making for one of the several success stories on the platform.