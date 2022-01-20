Lack of new content forces closure of single-screen theatres

Pravin Chalikwar, director of Priti Cinemas in Parbani, Maharashtra, agreed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa had seen a fantastic run but the ₹5-10 lakh that his theatre had made by screening the film, along with other recent titles like Salman Khan’s production Antim- The Final Truth and John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2, had to be spent on license renewals and fixed electricity charges. Chalikwar is now banking on the small Hollywood and Marathi films whose producers may agree to release them in theatres regardless of curbs and restrictions. “We will just have to wait and watch," he said.

