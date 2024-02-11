 Lal Salaam box office collection Day 2: Earnings of Rajinikanth's film declined to ₹3 crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Lal Salaam box office collection Day 2: Earnings of Rajinikanth's film declined to 3 crore
Back Back

Lal Salaam box office collection Day 2: Earnings of Rajinikanth's film declined to ₹3 crore

 Livemint

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Lal Salaam' witnesses a decline in Day 2 collections at the box office, with around ₹3 crore earnings in all languages, according to media reports

Lal Salaam box office collection: Megastar Rajinikanth's film starts slow at the box office in IndiaPremium
Lal Salaam box office collection: Megastar Rajinikanth's film starts slow at the box office in India

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’ has witnessed a decline in its Day 2 collections at the box office. As per the media reports, the sport-drama film has raked in around 3 crore in all languages on its first Saturday.

On Day 1, the film ‘Lal Salaam’ minted 4.3 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by daughter Aishwarya, daughter of the superstar Rajnikanth, Lal Salaam's total earnings in the past two days would be around 6.46 crore.

Lal Salaam had 25.50% occupancy for its Tamil screens, whereas the Telugu shows had an occupancy of 15.49% on the second day of release, as per the latest report by Sacnilk.com.

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 1

Lal Salaam which also features actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, hit theatres on 9 February. Vikranth, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai are also seen in the film. Besides, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has also done a cameo in the film.

Lal Salaam is written by Vishnu Rangasamy and AR Rahman has scored the music of the film. The film promotes religious harmony.

In the coming months, Rajinikanth will be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavelraja.

Lal Salaam audience review: Netizens cheer Rajinikanth's sports drama

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024.

On Saturday, Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport.

At the airport, talking to media persons, Rajinikanth said, "The movie crew said that the movie 'Lal Salaam' has received a great response from the people, and thanks to Lyca Productions who produced this film and Aishwarya (Daughter of Rajinikanth) who directed it."

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Feb 2024, 08:34 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App