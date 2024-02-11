Lal Salaam box office collection Day 2: Earnings of Rajinikanth's film declined to ₹3 crore
Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Lal Salaam' witnesses a decline in Day 2 collections at the box office, with around ₹3 crore earnings in all languages, according to media reports
Superstar Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’ has witnessed a decline in its Day 2 collections at the box office. As per the media reports, the sport-drama film has raked in around ₹3 crore in all languages on its first Saturday.
