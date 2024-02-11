Superstar Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’ has witnessed a decline in its Day 2 collections at the box office. As per the media reports, the sport-drama film has raked in around ₹3 crore in all languages on its first Saturday.

On Day 1, the film ‘Lal Salaam’ minted ₹4.3 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by daughter Aishwarya, daughter of the superstar Rajnikanth, Lal Salaam's total earnings in the past two days would be around ₹6.46 crore.

Lal Salaam had 25.50% occupancy for its Tamil screens, whereas the Telugu shows had an occupancy of 15.49% on the second day of release, as per the latest report by Sacnilk.com.

Lal Salaam which also features actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, hit theatres on 9 February. Vikranth, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai are also seen in the film. Besides, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has also done a cameo in the film.

Lal Salaam is written by Vishnu Rangasamy and AR Rahman has scored the music of the film. The film promotes religious harmony.

In the coming months, Rajinikanth will be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavelraja.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024.

On Saturday, Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport.

At the airport, talking to media persons, Rajinikanth said, "The movie crew said that the movie 'Lal Salaam' has received a great response from the people, and thanks to Lyca Productions who produced this film and Aishwarya (Daughter of Rajinikanth) who directed it."

