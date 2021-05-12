LaLiga gains viewership traction from Indian subcontinent

NEW DELHI : As competition intensifies for the title in the ongoing Spanish men's football league LaLiga, viewers across the Indian subcontinent are glued to the matches. LaLiga, on Wednesday, said the game week 35 was one which kept the Indian audience hooked on to their screens.

The two key clashes—FC Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid vs Sevilla FC—saw a cumulative viewership of 4.7 million on LaLiga Facebook watch over the weekend.

These matches had a kick-off time suitable to the Indian audience. A total of 3.5 million viewers tuned into watch FC Barcelona take on Atletico de Madrid on 8 May (kick-off 19.45 IST) followed by a viewership of 1.2 million for the game between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC on 9 May post midnight (kick-off Monday 00.30 IST) .

The 2020–21 La Liga season, also known as LaLiga Santander due to sponsorship reasons, began on 12 September 2020 and is scheduled to conclude on 23 May 2021.

The current edition of LaLiga title race has been extremely competitive with the points table interestingly poised where only a few points separate the top four teams.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, managing director, LaLiga India said, “We always knew that India is a sport loving nation with a strong reverence to key clashes and the recent viewership numbers are a testimony to the fact. The current standing of the points table makes it even more interesting for passionate football fans to tune-in to watch their favourite teams battle it out to clinch the title. We have also witnessed a strong and steady growth in viewership over the past couple of seasons, which makes LaLiga’s outing in the Indian subcontinent encouraging and worthwhile."

LaLiga is a private sports association composed of the 20 clubs in LaLiga Santander and 22 in LaLiga SmartBank, responsible for the organization of these national professional football competitions. In the 2018/2019 season, LaLiga reached a cumulative audience of more than 2.7 billion people globally. With headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates, covering 84 countries.

