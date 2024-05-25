Last year we had ‘Barbenheimer.’ This year it’s the summer of sequels.
Robbie Whelan , Francesca Fontana , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 25 May 2024, 06:25 PM IST
SummaryThe frenzy over ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ showed that moviegoers are ready for something new
Last summer, Barbie and her high-heeled friends saved Hollywood—with a little help from J. Robert Oppenheimer and his atomic bomb.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less