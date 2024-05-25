Last year we had ‘Barbenheimer.’ This year it’s the summer of sequels.

It’s also the first Marvel movie released by Disney with an “R" rating. Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios’ chief and the architect of its “cinematic universe" strategy of interconnected story lines and characters, played up the movie’s R-rating and foul language while introducing it, saying from the CinemaCon stage that the movie was “f—awesome." He joked that “Ryan Reynolds would be so proud" of him for dropping the F-word in public—basically unheard of from the straight-laced Feige.