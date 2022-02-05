Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again and she is critical according to Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital

“Lata Mangeshkar is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors," said Dr Pratit Samdani to news agency ANI.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8 where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

The singer's team has been regularly been sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

Hailed as one of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.