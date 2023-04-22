Irrfan Khan’s last Hindi film to release on 28 April1 min read 22 Apr 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Khan, who was the face of new-age Hindi cinema before mainstream Bollywood had woken up to it, is remembered for modestly budgeted smart films that didn’t cater to the lowest market denominator starting the mid-2000s.
Actor Irrfan Khan’s last Hindi film The Song of Scorpions will release in cinemas on 28 April. Khan passed away after a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour in April 2020.
