Irrfan Khan’s last Hindi film to release on 28 April

Khan had been battling the tumour since 2018 when he sought extensive treatment in London. He returned in February 2019 to shoot comedy-drama Angrezi Medium. The film turned out to be not only his final silver screen outing but also the last theatrical release of the season for Indian audiences, its mid-March release in 2020 beating the coronavirus-induced lockdown by a whisker.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}