NEW DELHI: James , the last film that Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar appeared in, will stream on SonyLIV starting 14 April. Rajkumar passed away in October last year. James was released in cinemas last month.

Son of famous film star Dr. Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar started his career as a child artiste and appeared in many films. His performances in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) won acclaim, with the last fetching him the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. Rajkumar’s first lead role was in 2002 film Appu.

Having been dubbed by media and fans as ‘Power Star,’ Rajkumar’s films as an actor were mostly commercial entertainers, but movies produced under his own banner, PRK Productions, were primarily comedies with family relationships and social messaging at the core. Apart from Appu, he appeared as a lead actor in many commercially successful films, including Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017), emerging as one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada cinema. In 2012, he debuted as a television presenter on the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, the Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Having taken up professional singing, he had lent his voice to songs in Appu, besides a fast number in Jackie, tracks for films like Lava Kusha and Mylari and another for the film Akira which was composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Rajkumar had been roped in as brand ambassador for Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini Milk products, LED Bulb Project, 7 Up, F-Square, Dixcy Scott, Malabar Gold, Gold Winner, Ziox Mobile, Pothy silks, Flipkart and Manappuram. He had also endorsed Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore.